CHEYENNE – The American Conservative Union announced Thursday its endorsement of Cynthia Lummis for election in Wyoming to the United States Senate.
“Cynthia Lummis has proven time and again that she has consistently been a strong defender of conservative principles in government,” Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement. “During her eight years of service in the U.S. House of Representatives, Lummis accumulated an excellent 95% Lifetime ACUF Rating.
“Cynthia understands that a free-market conservative approach to policy is the best way to keep our economy working on behalf of Americans. We strongly urge all in Wyoming to vote for Cynthia Lummis for the U.S. Senate.”
Founded in 1964, the American Conservative Union promotes a conservative vision on issues before Congress, the executive branch, state legislatures, the media, political candidates and the public.