CHEYENNE – An adjustment in the number of probable coronavirus cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March forced the number of active cases down by 26 on Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reduced the number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began to 477, a drop of 40 from Sunday.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the department, said the reduction was a result of a review of data on the probable cases.
“Data is reviewed from time to time to see whether it met the case definition involving symptoms and verification of being a close contact of a lab-confirmed case,” she said in an email.
The number of confirmed cases reported in the state increased by 32 on Monday, while the patients to recover since the pandemic began increased by 18, leaving the state with 533 active cases.
Fremont County had 87 active cases; Laramie County had 75; Carbon County had 66; Park had 45; Teton had 40; Uinta had 38; Washakie had 31; Albany had 30; Goshen had 23; Natrona had 20; Sheridan had 18; Lincoln had 16; Campbell had 15; Sweetwater had 14; Hot Springs had five; Big Horn and Converse had three; Sublette had two, and Johnson and Weston had one.
Crook, Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began totaled 2,565 on Monday, with new cases reported in Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Weston counties. Carbon County saw the largest growth in confirmed cases with nine.
Of the 3,042 confirmed and probable cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming, 2,483 patients have recovered, 2,081 with confirmed cases and 402 with probable cases.