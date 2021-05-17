LANDER – The Bureau of Land Management kicks off the summer with four wild horse adoption events in Wyoming in June. Untrained horses will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee. The events are:

  • June 4-5, Wheatland Corrals – Approximately 50 wild horses will be available at the new off-range corral’s first public adoption. View the horses on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The adoption begins at 8 a.m. on June 5.
  • June 5, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch – About 20 wild horses will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 2 p.m.
  • June 12, Deerwood Ranch – Approximately 20 horses and five burros will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Centennial. Free tours and tractor-pulled wagon rides to view the wild horses offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nicki Creasey, a Training Incentive Program trainer, will be available for questions about handling and training burros.
  • June 24-26, Lovell – Horses and burros will be available at both the Pryor Mountain Mustang Center and the Britton Springs Facility near Lovell. The adoption begins at 8 a.m. all three days.

In addition, the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility offers untrained horses for adoption by appointment only. Contact the facility at 307-352-0292.

Wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all horses at these events.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, passed unanimously by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 15, 1971. To mark this anniversary, the BLM is holding a series of events around the country highlighting the value of wild horses and burros as enduring symbols of our national heritage.

Learn more at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/50th-anniversary.

For more information about the events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.

