LANDER – The Bureau of Land Management kicks off the summer with four wild horse adoption events in Wyoming in June. Untrained horses will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee. The events are:
- June 4-5, Wheatland Corrals – Approximately 50 wild horses will be available at the new off-range corral’s first public adoption. View the horses on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The adoption begins at 8 a.m. on June 5.
- June 5, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch – About 20 wild horses will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 2 p.m.
- June 12, Deerwood Ranch – Approximately 20 horses and five burros will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Centennial. Free tours and tractor-pulled wagon rides to view the wild horses offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nicki Creasey, a Training Incentive Program trainer, will be available for questions about handling and training burros.
- June 24-26, Lovell – Horses and burros will be available at both the Pryor Mountain Mustang Center and the Britton Springs Facility near Lovell. The adoption begins at 8 a.m. all three days.
In addition, the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility offers untrained horses for adoption by appointment only. Contact the facility at 307-352-0292.
Wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all horses at these events.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, passed unanimously by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 15, 1971. To mark this anniversary, the BLM is holding a series of events around the country highlighting the value of wild horses and burros as enduring symbols of our national heritage.
For more information about the events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.