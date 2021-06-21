CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management will hold two Wyoming wild horse and burro adoption events in July featuring both untrained and trained horses.
July 2, Wheatland Corrals – Approximately 30 wild horses will be available at the new off-range corral’s second public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis with the event scheduled to end at 3 p.m. Load out of horses will begin once all required paperwork is complete. Horses at the Wheatland Facility are untrained. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland highway in Wheatland.
July 31, Cheyenne Frontier Days Wild Horse Adoption – There is no better way to celebrate Wyoming’s western roots than adopting a wild horse at Cheyenne Frontier Days. About 20 gentled or saddle-started horses trained by the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility will be available. The July 31 live auction adoption event begins at 9 a.m. with a preview of the horses and the bidding starts at 11:30 a.m.
Interested adopters will have plenty of time to get to know the horses and burros because trainers from the Mantle Ranch will be holding daily demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. – noon and 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. every day starting on July 23.
This is a good opportunity to learn about some of the techniques used by the Mantle family to gentle and train wild horses and burros. Additional information about the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility can be found on BLM’s website at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales/adoption-centers/mantle-adoption-and-training-facility.
For more information about the events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.