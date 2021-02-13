CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue is celebrating the month of love with a matchmaking promotion. Your forever valentine is waiting for you at BDAR, and you can adopt them for only $14 through the end of February.
“Valentine’s Day is about celebrating those that you love, and we love the pets in our program,” said Kaitlin Whitman, of BDAR, in a news release. “We want to give them the best chance at finding their forever valentine, and this Valentine’s Day promotion is one way to make that happen. We promise it’ll be the best $14 you ever spend.”
Whether you’re looking for a young adult dog to take on adventures with you or an old lazy pup to chill with, BDAR has the dog for you.
Adopt an adult dog between now and the end of the month to qualify for this Valentine’s Day offer. Adult cats are, and always have been, free. PACK dogs and puppies are not included.
Applications to adopt a dog or cat from Black Dog Animal Rescue can be submitted online at BDAR.org/adopt.