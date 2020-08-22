CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, in conjunction with the Cheyenne Weed and Pest Department, will begin the first round of aerial larvacide work the week of Aug. 24.
Fixed-wing aircraft will fly the major drainage areas of Laramie County, including municipal sewage lagoons, ponds, stock reservoirs and lakes, in an effort to control the mosquito vector that carries West Nile virus.
The larvacide is a biological agent that targets only mosquito larvae in their aquatic life cycle. The larvacide is harmless to animals and livestock. Flights are generally flown in the early morning hours on calm days.
For more information, contact the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department at 307-633-4090.