Charles Karn Mugshot

The Cheyenne Police Department arrested Charles Karn, 19, early Thursday morning after a 911 hangup call. His alleged victim is being treated for serious injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release, the investigation is still ongoing.

 Photo Courtesy of Cheyenne Police Department

CHEYENNE — Charles R. Karn, 19, could face up to 20 years in prison, court filings indicate, after his arrest last week on suspicion of strangling his partner.

Karn will face one count of aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), one count of strangulation of a household member (throat or neck) and one count of domestic battery (first offense).

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus