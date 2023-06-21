The Cheyenne Police Department arrested Charles Karn, 19, early Thursday morning after a 911 hangup call. His alleged victim is being treated for serious injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release, the investigation is still ongoing.
CHEYENNE — Charles R. Karn, 19, could face up to 20 years in prison, court filings indicate, after his arrest last week on suspicion of strangling his partner.
Karn will face one count of aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), one count of strangulation of a household member (throat or neck) and one count of domestic battery (first offense).
The charges would carry a cumulative 20 years and six months in prison, if the maximum sentence was imposed. On June 15, police answered a 911 hangup at a camper in the 4700 block of Cactus Way. Police arrived to find Karn’s alleged victim — now known to be 19-year-old Phoenix Cerenil — unresponsive.
Cerenil was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, no new charges were filed for Karn after Cerenil’s death. The Laramie County District Attorney’s office was unavailable for comment.
According to a sworn affidavit of probable cause by CPD Officer Allison Baca, Cerenil suffered an anoxic brain injury with “prolonged oxygen deprivation to her brain.” A doctor at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, upon arrival, noted her condition as “extremely poor.”
Karn claimed he pushed Cerenil off of their bed during a sexual interaction and that she “must have hit her head on the table near the bed,” according to Baca’s report.
Officers asked him if they had an argument, which the officer reports that he denied. He said they, instead, had a “disagreement” about their relationship and his legal problems.
“When asked about possible injuries on Cerenil, Karn stated she may have bruises on her arms from wrestling with each other prior to today, but denied they wrestled today,” Baca’s report states.
There were also multiple bruises and abrasions on Karn, the officer noted.
The report noted that officers spoke with Candice Lucas, who officers say received a call from Karn the morning of the incident reporting that Cerenil was not breathing.
Lucas’ husband, Frank Lucas, told police that she mentioned that “Karn ‘thought he killed Phoenix.’”
Officers reached out to Candice Lucas for next of kin information on Cerenil a few hours after the incident, where they said she offered more information.
“What did he tell you?” the officer reported asking Candice Lucas in a text message.
“That he strangled her after she bit him,” Candice responded to the officer.
Karn will have a preliminary hearing in circuit court Friday.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.