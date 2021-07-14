CHEYENNE – The recently created Affordable Housing Task Force will hold its first-ever meeting Thursday, July 15, from 1-3 p.m. in the College Community Center Building, Room 178 on the campus of Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
The Affordable Housing Task Force will assess the current and projected future landscape of housing affordability in the city of Cheyenne and evaluate current programs and initiatives to produce new affordable housing and preserve existing ones.
The 11-member task force is charged with making specific recommendations to the Governing Body while working closely with partners at the county, state and federal levels to better coordinate affordable housing funding, programs and initiatives to maximize opportunities.