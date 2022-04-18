...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
430...431...432...433...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430, 431, 432 and 433.
* WIND...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 9 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
AFM asks for nominees for inaugural class of Hall of Fame members
CHEYENNE – The Association of Air Force Missileers Board of Directors is publicly announcing a call for nominees for the inaugural class of AFM Hall of Fame. The deadline for submissions is June 1.
The AAFM Board of Directors recently voted to establish the AFM Hall of Fame, recognizing individuals who have significantly contributed to the success of this enduring mission in the areas of operations, maintenance, security, supply, engineering, services and special duty assignments.
To qualify for consideration, nominees must have:
Made significant contributions toward the development, operations, maintenance, security and support of the nation’s missile force, including USAF nuclear missile weapons systems: Snark, Matador/Mace, Thor, Atlas, Titan, Minuteman, Ground Launched Cruise Missiles, small ICBM, Peacekeeper, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent and others.
Exhibited characteristics that prove them to be noteworthy in all areas of work, discipline, reliability, aptitude, achievement, responsibility and motivation through a lifetime of support to the USAF missile enterprise or through a single event that warrants consideration for induction into the HOF.
Eligibility includes Air Force officers, NCOs and civilians (DoD, contractors, political figures).
Nominees need not be members of AAFM.
Applications for the AFM HOF will be scored using the following selection criteria:
Career Missile Accomplishments
Contributions to the USAF Missile Mission
Missile Assignments
Leadership
Personal Character
Community Service
Nominations should be submitted on a single page, single-spaced, Times New Roman 10-point font in Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF format providing a summary of accomplishments. The nomination package should include the email, phone number and postal address of the nominee or closest family member if the award is to be presented posthumously. The nomination package may include an 8x10 color (if available) photo (to be used for the exhibit).