CHEYENNE – When Connie Sloan-Cathcart took over United Way of Laramie County 22 years ago, the organization looked much different. During her time as director, Sloan-Cathcart stepped back to look at the bigger picture of what was happening in the community and created programs to fill the gaps for people in need.
By redirecting the organization’s focus and looking at how partner organizations could best help residents, Sloan-Cathcart helped increase United Way’s annual campaign from less than $500,000 to a peak of nearly $1.2 million.
Before she was hired in 1999, United Way had seen three new directors in about three years’ time, according to then-board member Jerry Egge.
“We were trusting in God to lead the organization, to give us stability. And lo and behold, (Connie) said she could promise us five years, and we thought, ‘That sounds really good,’” Egge said.
“And now, it’s 22 years later.”
Sloan-Cathcart announced last week that she will retire as United Way director on March 15, at which point she said an interim director will likely be selected as the board looks for a long-term replacement. She said the board will outline what characteristics and skills they want the next leader to have before posting the job around mid-January.
But for her, the last 22 years have been all about the people. Between donors and volunteers and employees from partner nonprofits, Sloan-Cathcart said United Way was “always a very joyful place to be.”
“It’s just that sense of being around people who want to make the community better,” Sloan-Cathcart said.
Perhaps the biggest effect Sloan-Cathcart’s leadership had on United Way was the restructuring of the funding distribution process to local partner agencies like COMEA, HealthWorks and Meals on Wheels. She shifted United Way’s vision to look at outcomes-based programs that meet the community’s needs, rather than just providing money to different nonprofits.
She pointed to Meals on Wheels as an example, saying that instead of measuring success by the number of meals provided, they wanted to know why that mattered.
“As they were able to look at their outcomes, they can now tell people that 90% of the people who get meals tell Meals on Wheels that they’re still in their home and independent enough to be there because of that interaction,” Sloan-Cathcart said. “It’s much more than just the number of meals served, and when you have those outcomes in mind, then you design your program to be better.”
And if the program’s goal aligns with the needs United Way identifies in the community, Sloan-Cathcart said then they’ll go ahead and help fund it. That way, Sloan-Cathcart said they can move the needle on some of the bigger issues happening locally.
It was that frame of thinking that stuck with previous United Way board member Ken Dugas all these years, along with Sloan-Cathcart’s keen attention to detail.
“She is just so strategic in how she approaches things; she knows in order for anything to get done, it takes people, and she’s just so smart about working with people and energizing people and engaging people – wanting to make a person help,” Dugas said. “She just has a tremendous skillset.”
A number of new initiatives were born under Sloan-Cathcart’s leadership, including the Prescription Assistance program that is now centralized in HealthWorks’ pharmacy. Sloan-Cathcart’s team surveyed their nonprofit partners when she started, asking what programs they would implement if they had the funding. She said the majority of people said improving access to health care, including prescription medications.
The program started with one United Way employee who would connect those in need of prescriptions with discounts available through the medical companies. Now, the program has grown to become a part of HealthWorks’ general offerings.
“That was one of our very first initiatives where we actually were able to bring people together and figure out how to solve that,” Sloan-Cathcart said.
More recently, Sloan-Cathcart and Dugas, now on the Boys and Girls Club board, worked together on the Community Schools pilot at Cole and Hebard elementary schools, which gives kids a couple hours of supervision after school and opportunities to grow and practice subjects like math and science. United Way’s community school resource coordinator even sets up things like Halloween costume drives so all kids can participate at school.
“It’s a simple thing, but it can make the entire atmosphere at the school different if all the kids are able to participate,” Sloan-Cathcart said.
Dugas, who has also announced his retirement, said it was one of his favorite projects the pair worked on together.
“Connie is remarkable. She’s so plugged into that, and I hope she stays plugged into that in retirement,” he said.
And while Sloan-Cathcart said she’s excited to get some projects done around the house, and enjoy time with friends and family, she said she’ll miss working with people every day who simply wanted to make the community better.
“There’s so many people that I got to meet and got to know and got to enjoy learning from. I was able to mentor some people, and I have great mentors, too,” Sloan-Cathcart said. “It’s time for United Way to have a new era and some new energy, and I want to help make that transition go really well. I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens next.”