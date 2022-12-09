After 50: Title IX at a crossroads with many universities not in compliance, transgender fights

As Title IX wraps up its 50th anniversary, the groundbreaking federal statute faces a number of challenges, ranging from continued gender inequities in collegiate athletics to the political and cultural fights over transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.
The realm of women’s sports – basketball, in particular – also offers opportunities to further propel Title IX’s goals with upcoming media deals and proving its business and financial viability that can help propel more equity.
“Over its 50 years, there has been great investments in women’s athletics, and there’s so much that we can be proud of in terms of participating, the number of opportunities and delivering leaders,” said Danielle Donehew, executive director of the Georgia-based Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Before Title IX was signed into law by former President Richard Nixon in 1972, fewer than 30,000 women participated in college sports, and women’s sports received 2% of universities’ athletic spending, according to the Washington-based National Coalition for Women & Girls in Education.
More than 215,000 women now play collegiate sports in the U.S., according to the Women’s Sports Foundation. Women's programs receive closer to 40% of collegiate athletic expenditures, according to various reports. More than 3.2 million girls now play high school sports, compared to 300,000 before Title IX.
Title IX’s often quoted verbiage bars sex discrimination in educational settings.
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” the federal law reads.
Sports compliance
Attorneys and advocates specializing in Title IX said many colleges and universities still are not treating women’s sports equitably, compared to their male counterparts, especially compared with financially lucrative and popular football and men’s basketball programs.
That shows up in athletic department budgets, as well as pay for coaches and staff. “Still, we aren’t quite there yet,” said Donehew. “Now, we still have a ways to go.”
Arthur Bryant, a partner with the Bailey & Glasser LLP law firm in California and a leading national Title IX attorney, said many colleges are out of compliance with the equity aspects of the federal education law.
“The impact it's had in athletics, on one hand, is significant, but, on the other hand, it is nowhere near close to compliance,” Bryant said.
He said many universities still put more money and resources behind men’s sports – namely college football and men’s basketball.
Bryant – who has sued or threatened to sue a number of colleges for bids to eliminate or cut women’s sports teams – said the federal law does not care about which sports are most popular or lucrative.
“Whether a sport is making money or losing money does not matter. You can’t discriminate,” he said.
Bryant said there haven't been sports equity enforcement actions taken by federal prosecutors across presidential administrations, and many schools simply don’t abide by the “civil rights” laws mandate for equal treatment.
“This is about lack of will and lack of enforcement,” he said.
Bryant, who represented women athletes in precedent-setting Title IX cases involving Brown University and other schools, said he saw some schools go back to trying to eliminate women’s and non-revenue generating men’s sports as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
That comes roughly 20 years after another case involving Brown, Title IX and sports equity.
He said the threat of a lawsuit usually results in a settlement and colleges backtracking on bids to cut sports programs.
Still, the economics of college sports continues to propel inequities that can run afoul of Title IX.
“At almost every school in this country, the male athletes on the football and basketball teams, and sometimes other teams, are being treated incredibly well,” Bryant said. “As a whole, the men are being treated way better.”
Opportunities
Donehew sees women’s basketball, in particular, as a chance to show the business and popular viability of women’s sports.
She would like to see women’s basketball, including its tournament and Final Four games, get its own media deal to help market the game more widely.
Currently, women’s basketball and other women’s sports are grouped into a media deal the NCAA has with ESPN, while men’s hoops is a separate deal with CBS and Turner Sports. The massive financial world of college football has its own separate blockbuster media deals. The college football marketplace is valued at close to $1.2 billion, according to consulting firm Legacy Communications.
"It would create a new pool of money that can then be distributed in a meaningful way for women’s college basketball’s success,” Donehew said.
She also sees conference sports networks, such ESPN’s SEC Network, Fox Sports’ Big Ten Network and the conference-owned PAC 12 Network, have opportunities to better promote and prove the viability of women’s sports, including soccer and volleyball.
“I think it is a really good thing for our children, for little boys and little girls, to cheer our women and our men in athletics,” said Donehew, who played college basketball at Georgia Tech and held posts with the University of Tennessee, American Athletic Conference and WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. “From a societal standpoint, that is really important.”
Graduate schools, harassment claims
Title IX is also credited with opening up university graduate and other programs to women and compelling colleges and school districts to better respond sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations.
Women were excluded from graduate and other programs at many U.S. universities before Title IX. The statute has helped open sometimes resistant doors and also aid with women’s reporting of harassment and sexual assaults on campuses.
Maha Ibrahim, a senior attorney at Equal Rights Advocates, a San Francisco-based group that promotes gender equality, said sexual harassment enforcements and actions via Title IX helped open more graduate school doors for women.
“That was probably the biggest turning point for women in graduate schools,” Ibrahim said.
Still, she said women can face hostile and less-friendly environments in some male-dominated fields.
Ibrahim said it can still be difficult for women to come forward with Title IX claims against institutions and other students who they allege have harassed or sexually assaulted them.
There is a corps of attorneys specializing in Title IX defense for students accused of mistreatment.
Ibrahim said defendants with deeper pockets will hire attorneys, who will threaten to sue accusers of defamation if complaints proceed. That has a numbing effect on claims for women already facing societal stigmas for coming forward.
“We’re really seeing a huge uptick in those retaliatory defamation threats, a way to further silence students,” she said.
Transgender athletes
The most contentious Title IX issue going forward is the fight over whether transgender athletes can participate in women’s and girls’ sports.
That fight was highlighted by Lia Thomas, a 6-foot-1 transgender swimmer who swam for the University of Pennsylvania’s women swimming team earlier this year. President Joe Biden also wants to extend Title IX protections based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
Conservatives and other critics of transgender athletes in female sports are fighting those efforts across the country.
“We are going to stand up for women and girls in sports,” said Rachel Csutoros, legal counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based conservative group.
Csutoros contends it is unfair for transgender athletes who were born male to compete against biological females in various sports. She said the issue goes beyond Thomas, and is popping up across the country at high schools and colleges and in various sports.
“This really isn’t an isolated instance. It’s across the country,” Csutoros said.
A number of more conservative states, including Idaho, have passed laws or are considering measures to restrict transgender athletes in female sports. Those are prompting legal challenges, and there will also be challenges to the Biden administration's move to extend Title IX protections to LGBTQ students.
“This may be an issue that ends up in the Supreme Court,” Csutoros said.
In the end, the conservative attorney said the push for transgender athletes and expanding Title IX are about a broader progressive social engineering effort. “They are trying to redefine the definition of sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity,” she said.
On the other side of the issue, Ibrahim said the trans sports issue is a “freedom fight” about equal opportunity, inclusion and a change in societal perspectives.
“Socially, yes, we are seeing a huge backlash,” Ibrahim said of conservative opposition to transgender athletes in women’s sports. “The dragon is rearing its head because its time has come to an end.”