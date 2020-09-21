CHEYENNE – Since opening its doors in Cheyenne in 2007, Green House Data has expanded rapidly – opening new locations in a handful of cities across North America and greatly increasing its number of employees, more than doubling its team in the last year.
It also has acquired seven companies in the last six years, the most important being Deliveron, a consulting company that helps create software solutions through means such as new mobile application development and cloud app modernization.
Having started as an independent data center with managed server hosting and data storage, Green House Data has snowballed into something much bigger through the years. Now, to better reflect its expanded offerings, especially with Deliveron on board, Green House co-founder and CEO Shawn Mills announced Monday that the company would be moving forward under a new name – Lunavi.
"As the demand for companies to digitally transform is ultimately reaching a fever pitch, we heard from our clients that we need to look at moving forward. And so, ultimately, Green House Data and Deliveron are transforming today, as well," Mills said during the announcement.
With the acquisition of Omaha-based Deliveron and its ability to create software solutions, Lunavi can now assist companies at every step of the digital transformation process, whether a client is seeking data center automation, cloud migration or app development with cloud solutions.
"We now have the capabilities between Green House Data and Deliveron to take our clients on their full end-to-end IT journey, from Green House Data being able to provide managed services and cloud hosting colocation, to our ability with Deliveron to build modern applications, cloud native applications to help our clients on their digital transformation services journey," Mills said.
Deliveron functioned with a goal similar to Green House Data before the acquisition: using a personalized approach to develop technology solutions. When it develops system improvements, Deliveron has a team that works with each individual client to meet their goals and solutions.
In a news release, Deliveron co-founder John Weland said, “We believe that our delivery model, which provides customers a high-performing, agile team as a service, can now grow and scale to help empower more customers to successfully deliver on their digital transformation journey. This will be one of many differentiating capabilities that we can offer as a combined organization that will drive meaningful change with our customers and their teams.”
When clients turn to Lunavi for help, Mills said their main questions are about how to build the technology they need and who they should bring on to do it. For that reason, he stressed the importance of having a quality team to help meet the goals and needs of their clients.
"Most importantly, we have people that can partner with our clients to help them innovate on their journey. So as our clients are working through their agile transformation, whether they're working on what's next for their business, how they can bring technology in and intertwine it into the fabric of their business, our people can help them do that. And so we've built a culture that partners with our customers to help drive change,” Mills said.