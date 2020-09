Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WYOMING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 302 AND 308... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WIND...WEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...4 TO 5 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&