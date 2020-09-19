CHEYENNE – When the Laramie County Fair Board began hashing out details about this summer’s fair, it was still uncertain whether the events would be in person, virtual or a mix of the two. But from the start, the fair board emphasized that they would do whatever they could to give the 4-H and FFA kids the best experience possible.
Ultimately, they decided on an in-person fair with no spectators and a hybrid sale. And at the fair board’s Sept. 15 meeting, the minds behind the event agreed their mission was largely a success.
“It was the closest thing to normal that the kids had, and they dang sure appreciated it,” Pine Bluffs FFA adviser Brian Cox told the fair board.
Burns’ new FFA adviser, Caleb Green, agreed, saying, “I think given the circumstances, it went really well and was highly successful, and I just was glad to be able to see that the kids had an opportunity to show off their hard work and make it happen.”
Since its inception in 1907, the Laramie County Fair has focused on youth development programs like 4-H and FFA, giving kids a place to show and sell the animals they worked so hard to raise. And even with social distancing requirements in light of COVID-19, the new Event Center at Archer allowed for a seamless operation.
Each species of animal was shown one at a time to limit the number of people in the facility at once, and spectators other than parents were not allowed to attend the event in person. However, every event was available for the public’s viewing through a livestream on YouTube.
Archer Events Manager Dan Ange said the technology at Archer was a huge advantage when they had to shift a portion of their operation online.
“Thank you, again, to the IT department for hooking us up with the right equipment to get that done. My little laptop that I have would not have sufficed to do anything near what we did,” Ange said.
While some aspects of the 4-H and FFA sales stayed the same, like the auctioneers running the show, it was the first year bidders were allowed to participate virtually, as well.
Regardless of the drawbacks of COVID-19, records were broken across the board in both sales.
The FFA sale totaled $165,500, an $18,300 increase from 2019. An although the number of lots sold in the 4-H sale decreased by 14 from 2019, the total amount spent at the sale jumped from $527,000 to $621,100.
“I think it really speaks to the support of the community to be able to show up and really step up for the kids this year,” Ange said.
While the fair board received a number of positive comments about the fair and praise for figuring out all the logistics, some people voiced concerns about violations of fitting rules at the fair.
“We kind of looked at the fitting aspect, and there were bigger fish to fry, unfortunately, just because we really wanted to get the kids in and let them have that experience,” said 4-H educator Kristi Nagy. “I think there are some things that we’re aware of that we can maybe think of in the future to try to improve that situation.”