CHEYENNE – A friendly reminder that the Compost Facility, located at 3714 Windmill Road, will accept your natural Christmas tree for disposal immediately after the holidays and year-round.
Excluding upcoming closures due to the holidays, the Compost Facility is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
There will be a large container outside the front gate for those who drop their tree off after business hours. The facility asks that the base of the tree does not exceed 10 inches in diameter.
Please remove all decorations from your natural tree prior to disposal.