CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is a community gem, complete with perennial landscapes, a children’s village that provides education opportunities for kids and the paramount Shane Smith Grand Conservatory. But what makes the amenity even more special is that it is free to anyone who wants to visit.
This is made possible with the help of the Botanic Gardens’ network of volunteers, who carry out the majority of the facility’s physical labor, according to Director Tina Worthman.
However, the Botanic Gardens has seen an understandable drop in volunteer numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re now looking for new folks with certain skill sets to help fill those gaps, as the popular tourist attraction gears up for summer.
“There's so much physical labor that is involved, from watering to transplanting to raking to planting to welcoming visitors, and we wouldn't be able to do that without our volunteers,” Worthman said. “We don't have a city budget to cover that many people, and so in order to keep our services and what they do for the community, we rely heavily on what volunteers can do for us.”
Evaluating their current volunteer needs, Worthman said the Botanic Gardens is in need of friendly folks to staff their front desk and gift shop, as well as volunteers capable of heavy lifting for some necessary manual labor. This summer, trolley tours will be picked up at the gardens, and with the rate of vaccinations in the community, Worthman said it should be a busy season.
While volunteering gives residents the chance to meet tourists from all 50 states and all seven continents, Worthman said it also connects you to others with similar interests and gives you a place to be at peace.
As she put it, “It really is therapeutic to get your hands dirty.”
For Steve Gissendanner, who’s been volunteering with the Botanic Gardens for the last five years, one of the best parts of lending a hand is getting to see the community enjoying the fruits of your labor.
He does everything from planting to trimming to mowing to lending a hand at the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Since the Botanic Gardens also manages plants all over town, Gissendanner has been able to contribute to the beautification of downtown and parks across the city.
When the grand conservatory was being built, he helped plant all the beautiful species inside the Botanic Gardens that can be admired by residents all year round.
“It's a good, fun environment – you get to work inside, you get to work outside, you get to work on making things look very nice for the Botanic Gardens, and you get to see the community enjoy the labors of your work,” Gissendanner said.
But as he pointed out, volunteering for the Botanic Gardens involves more than just following directions. Worthman said the staff works hard to make the experience as educational as possible for those who donate their time, which rang true for Gissendanner, as well.
“I learned about the plants; I learned how to plant; I learned about trees; I learned about bushes and pruning, all the aspects of working there day after day,” Gissendanner said. “The full-time staff takes time to teach the volunteers what they're doing, so it's not only interesting, but it's also informational.”
How to join the team
The process of becoming a volunteer at the Botanic Gardens can take anywhere from three to six weeks. To get started, head to www.botanic.org/support/volunteer/.
First, interested parties must complete an online application, and those who are 18 and older must complete the city’s volunteer packet.
Because Botanic Gardens volunteers work with youth, at-risk clients and people with disabilities, all volunteers must complete a background check and fingerprinting, which is done by appointment by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Then, the volunteer photo release form needs to be completed, and you need to make a copy of the front and back of your ID. Once all those forms have been completed, along with the fingerprinting, all documents should be emailed, dropped off or mailed to volunteer coordinator Trudy Fox at trudy@botanic.org, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Those who complete the process will then have an interview with the Botanic Gardens staff to determine which area of volunteering is the best fit for their skills and goals.