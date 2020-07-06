CHEYENNE – Despite some public criticism of the process so far leading up to what would be a historic land deal, Wyoming leaders voted Monday to submit a bid to Occidental Petroleum to buy roughly 5 million acres of property and mineral rights in southern parts of the state.
The decision by the State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Gov. Mark Gordon and the other four statewide elected leaders, marked the latest step in negotiations with the oil company that were first made public in February. In the weeks after the announcement, the Legislature discussed the deal extensively, with several in leadership touting its potential opportunities in mineral leasing, land consolidation and more.
Wyoming now joins an unknown number of bidders for the property, which largely follows the “checkerboard” pattern of the original land parcels granted to Union Pacific in the 19th century. If the state is chosen as the successful bidder, the board would then have to vote again to finalize the purchase agreement.
Before the vote at the end of Monday's virtual meeting, several Wyoming residents raised concerns about a lack of transparency in how negotiations have unfolded in recent months. The meeting was the first opportunity for public comment on the deal since the end of the Legislature’s budget session in mid-March.
Early in the all-day meeting, State Treasurer Curt Meier said the largest part of the investment would be in the trona industry. But that disclosure drew criticism from Cheyenne-based energy attorney Larry Wolfe, who said the public continues to lack adequate information on the deal.
“What’s this public hearing supposed to be about if we know nothing about (the deal)?” Wolfe asked the board. “Over a five-month process, while you're trying to manage two historic undertakings – a pandemic, which you've done a reasonably good job on, and the budget, which frankly we haven't heard anything about any of the final decisions on – those would seem to be enough for one state government.”
It remains unclear how much the state might pay through its investment funds for the purchase, though Reuters reported last year that Occidental was seeking up to $700 million for the acreage. During the meeting Monday, Gordon said the state’s eight-member Investment Funds Committee, after analyzing the deal, produced advice that was “not unanimous.”
Jill Morrison, executive director of the Powder River Basin Resource Council, told the board that the public should have access to all concerns raised by the advisory committee.
"I think there's a lack of transparency about what has been going on behind the scenes,” Morrison testified. “Why is it that the public and legislators should not be more involved in one of the largest, most historic potential investments of the state of Wyoming?"
In response, members of the board and the Treasurer's Office noted the nature of negotiations with Occidental had forced the state to be slightly less forthcoming, despite its trust fund frequently ranking best in the country for transparency.
“As far as this deal goes, we cannot have transparency, because it would put us at a significant disadvantage and raise the cost if everyone knew what we were going to bid,” Wyoming Chief Investment Officer Pat Fleming said during the meeting. "I use the analogy of playing poker. We would have our cards facing everyone else, (and) they would know what our cards are. You would never win.”
A few lawmakers also defended the need for privacy in negotiations during the meeting. Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, who was among a select group of lawmakers who joined Gordon in announcing the deal back in February, argued “you don’t go out there if you’re going to make a business deal and let everybody know what it is.”
Other legislators who testified Monday, including Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, were more critical of the deal. Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, whose district is among those that would be directly impacted by the purchase, said he worried it could lead to the politicization of the state’s investment funds.
“If there's a downturn in the trona industry, the temptation will be for the trona industry to come to the governor, to the Legislature, to the state treasurer, to say, ‘Hey, give us a break on our rent, or we're gonna have to lay people off,’” Stith said.
Stith maintained the deal could still be worth it at a low enough price, calling himself a believer in trona. But he questioned whether real economic diversification could come from the purchase.
“If we buy all these mineral rights to the trona, we're effectively effectively doubling down on that asset, to go in the opposite direction,” Stith said. “It doesn't sound like diversification at all.”
After public comment and some discussion, the five-member board then went into executive session Monday afternoon for about two hours to receive legal advice before returning to approve the bid submission. Before voting, a few members of the board emphasized the meeting Monday was just the first step in an ongoing process.
"This is far from a done deal," State Auditor Kristi Racines said. "There's certainly a lot of prices that could come out where I would not support an end result, and some where I would."
Following the approval, the state’s bid will likely be submitted to Occidental this week, and Randall Luthi, the governor’s energy adviser, said a response should come soon after that. If Wyoming is eventually deemed the successful bidder, it would then enter a due diligence period with at least four public meetings, including one each in Carbon, Sweetwater and Uinta counties.
"It is understandable that we don't want to advertise our prices, (as) we're trying to look at what this would be,” Gordon said during the meeting. "That number will be a public matter ... nothing will happen absent public scrutiny."