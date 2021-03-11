Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING LATE FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 27 inches. Higher accumulations will be found on east facing slopes and in the mountains ranges. Laramie County...Platte County and Goshen County are expected to see higher accumulations east of the Laramie Range. Lower accumulations on leeward side of mountains and out near western Carbon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming including Interstate-80. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&