CHEYENNE – Months after Gov. Mark Gordon publicly announced the state was considering what would be a historic land purchase in southern Wyoming, state leaders will meet Monday to consider whether to place a bid on the property currently held by Occidental Petroleum.
Gordon, along with leading Republican lawmakers, announced the state’s consideration of a deal with the Houston-based oil company in February. After extensive debate on the deal during the Legislature’s budget session, public discussion on it slowed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But behind closed doors, officials in the governor’s office and State Treasurer’s Office continued to gather information about the land, which includes about a million surface acres and four million mineral acres along the Union Pacific Railroad corridor near Interstate 80. In April, the state hired financial advisers from Barclays, the London-based banking company, to help assess the deal.
The State Loan and Investment Board, made up of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials, plans to meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday to take public comment and consider submitting a bid for the land, which spans much of southern Wyoming.
Leading lawmakers have previously touted the land, especially in Sweetwater County, for its offerings in several industries, including trona, grazing, oil, natural gas, solar and wind.
Gordon, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, rejected notions that the potential bid was “a coal-extraction endeavor” or an attempt by the state to get into the oil industry.
“This is strictly a case of – will this investment, in the analysis, pay dividends back to the state?” Gordon said.
The state has yet to disclose how much it might bid for the tract of land, which also extends into small pockets of northern Colorado and Utah. Late last year, Reuters reported Occidental was seeking up to $700 million for the assets, which it acquired from Anadarko Petroleum in 2019. It remains unclear what effects the COVID-19 pandemic could have on any potential asking price.
Though the deal was criticized by lawmakers during their budget session earlier this year, the Legislature ultimately hammered out a bill setting some parameters for the SLIB to pursue such a deal. However, Gordon vetoed the bill in late March, arguing its language forces the state’s due diligence to take “a back seat to mandated reports and recommendations.”
Despite the veto and some anxiety among lawmakers, leadership from both parties remain supportive of the state exploring its options. Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he’s been updated by the governor’s office on the deal repeatedly since March. Echoing the governor, Rothfuss said the decision will boil down to the expected return on investment.
“If it were on the other side of the planet, and we were looking at something similar where it had the same type of cash flow, I would think, as a first approximation, that’s a favorable type of investment during an economic downturn,” Rothfuss said Friday. “But, at the same time, we know the oil and gas assets that would be associated with this transaction are, in the near term, rubbish when it comes to return on investment.”
Rothfuss also emphasized that if the state were to place a bid, the money for it would be coming from the state’s investment portfolio, rather than its general funds. The State Treasurer’s Office manages roughly $22 billion in non-pension investable funds.
“These dollars are not competing with education dollars or with building new roads or other programs, because we are constitutionally prohibited from using our permanent funds for those types of programs or uses, so you can’t do that as an alternative,” Rothfuss said. “The alternative truly is – which stocks are we going to buy?”
The land owned by Occidental follows the “checkerboard” pattern of the original land parcels that were granted to Union Pacific in the 19th century. Ownership of the land has only changed twice since then, prompting Gordon to call the potential purchase “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” back in February.
Rothfuss posited the opportunity might be even rarer than that. Though the Legislature won’t have as active of a role if the state submits a bid, he said many of his colleagues have come around to a “wait-and-see” approach on negotiations.
“I think most people have kind of come around to the same place where I am, where if it’s a good deal, we should take it, and if it’s not a good deal, we shouldn’t,” he said. “It should be on the basis of the deal, not emotion or sentiment.”