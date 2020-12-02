CHEYENNE – After representing Wyoming for more than two decades, four-term U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., gave his goodbye speech on the chamber floor Wednesday afternoon, stating it’s been “an honor of a lifetime” to serve the state in Washington, D.C.
Enzi, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, announced his retirement in May 2019, joining three other senators who did not seek reelection this year. During his speech in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the 76-year-old reflected on a long political career, one that he didn’t initially see coming.
"It might shock those who know me, but I never intended to get into politics,” Enzi said. "While I always had great respect for those who serve in public office, it wasn't my calling when I left college.”
But with some encouragement from former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, R-Wyo., Enzi ran for mayor in Gillette, winning at age 30. From there, he served in the state Legislature and then succeeded Simpson in the U.S. Senate in 1997.
More than two decades later, Enzi pointed to his 80/20 rule, which encourages prioritizing areas where common ground can be found, as a useful tool for his fellow senators in the coming years.
"It's all about focusing on what you can get done, and not focusing on the points of disagreement, the weeds of debate that have choked issues. Or, to say it another way, it's all about what you leave out,” Enzi said.
He touted his work with former U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., as an example of the rule in action. Previously, as chair and ranking member of a Senate committee, the two were able to get more than two-dozen bills signed into law, "even though we were on complete opposite sides of the political spectrum,” Enzi said.
"If we just work on the 20% that we don't agree on and never will agree on, we will only generate headlines about how hard we're working with nothing actually getting done – just gridlock,” Enzi said. “What we were really talking about is working together. That's what the heart of the 80% tool is.”
Enzi, who has chaired the Senate Budget Committee since 2015, added the tool "ensures that we can disagree without being disagreeable."
"There's a lot of vitriol in our politics, in our world, right now, but you can stay true to what you believe in without treating others badly,” Enzi said. "Nothing gets done when we're just telling each other how wrong we are."
Enzi, who will be replaced by former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis, also offered a defense of low-population states like Wyoming getting two senators, arguing "our government was not set up to be majority ruled by population alone.”
"Our founders, through their own debate, were able to understand the risk of pure democracy and the benefits of a federalist system, where ideas were represented not just by population, but by regions and shared cultures,” Enzi said. "Wyomingites deserve to have their cultural say in our system, protected against the majority.”
Enzi’s career was commended by several of his colleagues, including his counterpart from the state, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
"I've seen firsthand just how much Republican and Democrat members depend on Mike for his moral and ethical guidance,” Barrasso said. "He really is a bipartisan, not just policymaker, but also a peacemaker, and we've all seen it within this body.”
Barrasso touted Enzi's work on wide-reaching pension reform passed in 2006, as well as his committee work on the 2017 tax reform signed into law by President Donald Trump.
“It's been a tremendous privilege to serve with Mike from my very first day in the United States Senate,” Barrasso said. "People of Wyoming owe him an incredible debt of gratitude for his tireless and his faithful service.”
Senate Democratic Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill., also pointed to Enzi's work on the Marketplace Fairness Act, which allows states to collect sales and use tax from online and other out-of-state retailers, as an example of his bipartisan approach.
"Mike has always been a force for fairness, a friend and a leader for whom I have great respect,” Durbin said. "As we fight this pandemic, we should strive to abide by Mike's 80/20 rule.”
Enzi, in closing his speech, acknowledged there was "no shortage of problems we need to address,” adding “we'll never be able to tackle these challenges unless we find common areas of agreement first and work to solve these problems together.”
The four-term senator concluded by thanking his family, friends, staff, and especially his wife, Diana, for their support.
"It's been a long journey since I told you, Diana, that I was thinking of running for mayor,” Enzi said, his voice growing more emotional. "You supported me more than anyone can truly comprehend. In no uncertain terms, I couldn't have done it without you. It's been more than 50 amazing years together, and I look forward to our next adventure.”
"Mr. President, I yield the floor,” he concluded, with a standing ovation and applause immediately following from his fellow senators.