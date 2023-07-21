CHEYENNE — More than $247,000 in grant funding has been awarded to six downtown Cheyenne businesses and development projects that benefit both private and public interest.
The six grants, with a cap of $50,000 per applicant, will go to MHP, Railspur, Children’s Museum of Cheyenne, Central Plaza Hotel, Westby Edge Brewing and the Lariat. All of the projects are intended to serve a public good or improve anything in the public “right of way” in the Cheyenne downtown district.
“(For the Children’s Museum) it’s going to be their outside landscaping,” said Downtown Development Authority Administrator Thom Gabrukiewicz. “(They will have) some sort of green space that the public can benefit from. That’s the big thing.”
DDA is the organization that administered the grants to the downtown businesses. Gabrukiewicz says the organization takes rolling applications to fund improvement projects and has more than $100,000 left in funding available before the next fiscal year starts in June 2024.
After getting folded into the city with an indefinite memorandum of understanding in March, the city of Cheyenne now funds administrative costs for the DDA. This means that the DDA can free up more of its mill levy money — funds it receives independently — to go to capital improvement projects across the district, like the six new ones they funded in July. While the city now pays the salary of Gabrukiewicz, the mill levy funds they have are entirely separate from the money the city spends on the organization’s administration.
“The budget is completely separate,” Gabrukiewickz said. “So, the city pays for the administrative costs. They pay the salary, basically, my benefits. The mill levy funds that are collected may go into a separate interest bearing account that we have, and there is no commingling of dollars. Our budget — the DDA budget — is completely separate from the city.”
The range of the DDA’s downtown area stretches from 15th to 22nd streets and House to Snyder avenues. It also includes a piece of the city, south of the viaduct, bordered by Capitol and Central avenues to Deming Drive.
In a memo to the DDA’s board, Gabrukiewickz detailed that DDA staff “had concerns” with previous grant programs applicants pursued, like storefront enhancement grants. In the memo, he said that staff were concerned that they weren’t approved by a governing body. Older programs, like the Capital Improvement Grant and Facade Improvement Program, are, so the grants proposals were all resubmitted as one of the two approved options.
“There is also a provision in the state constitution that does not allow a quasi-governmental agency, like we are, to give funds to private businesses,” he continued. “But here’s the caveat: we already had two programs, (which) were vetted through the planning commission, as well as the governing body and historical data. So what you’re looking at is the Capital Improvement Grant, which basically has to be in the right of way, (some) type of forward facing, and then the Facade Improvement Program, which would help with historical storefront enhancement.”
He said a Capital Improvement Grant can fund one-third of a project, or up to $50,000, and the Facade Improvement Program can fund up to $10,000.
Central Plaza Hotel
The maximum amount for a Capital Improvement Grant, $50,000, was awarded to the Central Plaza Hotel. The work proposed was a “carbon fiber wrap” around the concrete in the hotel’s walkways. The company that owns the hotel said, in the proposal, that they found only one contractor that would bid on the job. The estimate it submitted to the DDA said the entire project would cost $448,000. If completed, they say it could extend the life of the concrete there by 50 to 60 years.
“That was a facade improvement,” Gabrukiewicz said. “So they were able to help their facade for, basically, a really historical, fun building.”
Children’s Museum of Cheyenne
The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne asked for the full $50,000 for a Capital Improvement Grant to fund parts of the museum’s facade and green space. The DDA granted the museum the full amount.
In the agreement, the board of the museum estimated this to be roughly 2% of the approximately $2.5 million project.
“We are asking for DDA’s support to provide the storefront, windows and glazing finishes of the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne,” the museum board wrote in the proposal.
MHP, LLP
MHP, a Cheyenne-based accounting firm that is preparing to move to a new location at Bent Avenue and 15th Street, was also awarded the full $50,000 award. It will cover some key pieces of the large renovation project.
MHP estimated the total cost of right-of-way improvements would be $200,057. These renovations include a new ADA-compliant entryway (and removal of the old one), sidewalk expansion and repairs, gutter maintenance, tree maintenance, a new balcony, and other ADA and city compliance measures.
“They’re completely redoing an old building for millions of dollars,” Gabrukiewicz said. “We were able to give them $50,000 for their outside improvements, so we’re going to help them pay for their ADA ramp, their new entryway, as well as curb and gutter improvements that are actually in the right of way.”
Railspur
Railspur had one of the highest estimates for improvement projects, as it continues to expand and overhaul its building to be a community bar and event space, according to its proposal. It estimated its improvements will cost $720,000 in total.
The company was also awarded the full $50,000. Those funds will go to landscaping, curb and gutter improvements and the development of its patio.
Westby Edge Brewing
The DDA agreed to fund $33,000 for Westby Edge Brewing to help develop the patio on the property. A list of improvements in the company’s grant agreement included funding for lighting at lampposts, sun shades, around 5,000 feet of astroturf, patio resurfacing, picnic tables, outdoor seating and area heaters.
The grant agreement said that Westby Edge anticipated the costs of all of their planned improvements to be around $124,000.
“The goal is to be a partner with our DDA members within the DDA district,” Gabrukiewicz said. “We’re going to have this patio (at Westby Edge). It’s going to open up this public space, and then some of the other property owners down there will look at it and go, ‘Well, you know, I think I want to do this now.’”
The Lariat
The Lariat, a motel on Central Avenue, received $14,240 toward a $28,480 project to repave its parking lot with asphalt and repaint parking lines.
“That parking lot was pretty bad,” Gabrukiewicz said. “We’re going to help them out with that, and so, you know, sidewalks are, pretty interestingly, important for people and for looks. That’s where we were able to help them.”