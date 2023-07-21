Food trucks parked near West Edge Collective building

Food trucks sit next to the West Edge Collective building at 707 W. Lincolnway on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — More than $247,000 in grant funding has been awarded to six downtown Cheyenne businesses and development projects that benefit both private and public interest.

The six grants, with a cap of $50,000 per applicant, will go to MHP, Railspur, Children’s Museum of Cheyenne, Central Plaza Hotel, Westby Edge Brewing and the Lariat. All of the projects are intended to serve a public good or improve anything in the public “right of way” in the Cheyenne downtown district.

Central Plaza Hotel

The exterior of the Central Plaza Hotel in downtown Cheyenne is pictured on July 15, 2022.
Museum construction equipment

Construction equipment is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in a fenced-in area of a plot of land that will eventually become the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne. 
Westby Edge exterior 2

The exterior of Westby Edge Brewing Co. in Cheyenne’s West Edge District.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus