CHEYENNE – A much loved amenity in the community, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center, found itself in need of a slew of renovations last year, as both the roof and pool shell neared the end of their life spans.
And due to the popularity of Aquatic Center classes and recreation opportunities, city staff worked to ensure that all necessary renovations could occur at the same time, lessening the amount of time the pool was closed, according to Community Recreation and Events Director Teresa Moore.
Now, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center is set to reopen to the public Monday after being closed for four months for those routine-but-necessary equipment replacements.
'We were very diligent in trying to do all the projects at once to minimize the impact and disruption to services to the community," Moore said.
The grand reopening of the center is scheduled for Monday afternoon, and residents itching to get back to the pool can sign up for a free rec swim from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening. Going forward, including for the free rec swim, reservations are required due to COVID-19 health precautions.
Those interested in making a swim reservation can call 307-637-6455 or visit www.cheyennerec.org to reserve a spot.
"We look forward to getting out of COVID, where we don't have restrictions, but right now, we are doing the best we can. We'll be back to providing water exercise, rec swim, lap swim how we were when we closed for this renovation," Moore said, adding that they're grateful for the support from the community during this time.
When residents visit the Cheyenne Aquatic Center now, they'll be met with a new main pool shell, new LED lighting, a new roof and some concrete pool deck repairs. The upgraded lighting will be more energy efficient and add more ambiance to the Aquatic Center experience, Moore said. And the new roof will be able to better withstand Wyoming weather, including hail, thanks to an upgrade in material.
The improvements followed a number of other additions to the aquatic center, many of which stemmed from the $7.3 million project approved on the 2012 sixth-penny sales tax ballot. By 2015, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center had a number of new amenities – a lazy river, warm-water lap lanes and two twisting water slides.
This time around, Moore said they had to look in all the "nooks and crannies" to come up with the necessary funds. Although each renovation project was done during the same time period, funding came from multiple sources.
The roof, which cost $186,103, was paid for from the city's Capital Improvement Project account in the general fund, and the pool shell, costing $194,135, was paid for from 2012 Specific Purpose Option Tax Overage Funds, related to that sixth-penny project.
"We have a great facility there, and we've just taken this opportunity to give it some tender loving care and maintain it, as we should," Moore said.