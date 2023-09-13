Two male greater sage grouse strut

Two greater sage grouse males strut on a snow-covered Sublette County lek.

 Elizabeth Boehm/courtesy of The National Audubon Society

Wyoming’s sage grouse are out of decline and officially on the upswing — at least for now.

Counts in 2022 suggested a slump for the cyclic species was about over. The 2023 lek counts show a 15% increase — a good indication that the population’s soon to soar. There have also been stellar habitat conditions throughout this summer, another factor that gives Wyoming Game and Fish Department sage grouse/sagebrush biologist Nyssa Whitford cause for optimism.

