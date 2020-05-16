CHEYENNE – As many sectors of the state’s economy begin to reopen, a bill that would have protected business owners from lawsuits brought by people exposed to COVID-19 failed during the first day of the Wyoming Legislature’s special session.
The legislation was one of five bills up for consideration during the first day of the Legislature’s two-day session. Unlike with the other four pieces of legislation, however, many lawmakers did not get a chance to read the bill until it was posted publicly Thursday night, and the public had no chance to provide input on it during recent meetings.
“We’ve debated this bill more in the last 20 minutes than we have in its history, since it’s just from last night and never been seen before,” Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said during debate Friday morning.
Yet a majority in the Senate felt the legislation needed to pass as soon as possible. Sen. Michael Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who brought the bill forward, said he has heard from several business owners concerned about being held liable as the public emerges from their homes.
“I believe that restoring businesses’ confidence in reopening is equally as important as distributing those (federal) funds,” Kinskey told his fellow senators.
The legislation mirrors a bill being promoted by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the federal level, and the Utah Legislature passed a similar measure during its virtual special session last month.
“Wyoming has to take care of Wyoming,” Kinskey said during debate. “We can’t wait for the feds, because the liability is attaching now as stores reopen.”
Sen. Hank Coe, R-Cody, noted many businesses in northwest Wyoming could soon be flooded with people as the state’s national parks partially reopen next week.
“Once Yellowstone is open, they’re going to come, so for that reason, I think it’s important that we don’t wait and pass it immediately,” Coe said.
For others, the bill detracted from the main focus of the special session, which they said is to allocate Wyoming’s $1.25 billion share of federal relief funding. Such a substantive policy change, they argued, should be considered through a more deliberate process.
“This is a substantive policy bill,” Rothfuss said. “This type of policy is well-deserving of public comment, a transparent process, committee work, redraft and consideration (and) additional input.”
With the Wyoming Legislature likely to reconvene for a second special session sometime in June, some felt the bill could wait until that round of proposals. Sen Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said it should be vetted by the Joint Judiciary Committee, which she co-chairs, in the weeks leading up to the longer special session.
Nethercott was generally supportive of the concept, but said the three-page bill needed to be scrutinized by people with knowledge of the issue.
“The length of the bill is not an indication of its complexity,” she added.
A few lawmakers supportive of the bill, in response, said the proposal could still be worked by the committee in coming weeks, even if it becomes law.
The proposal won initial approval from the Senate, with two-thirds of senators in favor of the measure. It hit a snag, however, in the House of Representatives, where it was referred to the Legislature’s Rules Committee, rather than moving forward in the normal voting process.
With lawmakers moving at a rapid pace through the two-day session, the referral essentially defeated the bill, according to Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, who sponsored the House version of the bill.
The bill could be revived in coming weeks as lawmakers prepare for the next special session. In an email response, Tass said he hopes to bring the proposal back “one way or another.”