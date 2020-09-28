CHEYENNE – Back in 2015, the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization identified the need for an additional crossing over the Union Pacific railroad on the east side of town.
For those on the north side of the train tracks near the Cheyenne Business Parkway, there was no convenient path to Lowe’s RDC, Magpul Industries and a number of other businesses and manufacturers.
Then, in 2017, voters approved $15 million on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot to extend Christensen Road over the tracks, adding another connection point for the north and south sides. That project is now close to completion, and the Cheyenne City Council approved what is expected to be the last contract modification at its meeting Monday night.
The project, which will provide easier access to Pershing Boulevard from Interstate 80, is expected to be complete in mid-November, according to City Engineer Tom Cobb.
“Basically, right now, we only have two major spots to get over the railroad tracks in that area. This will make a third,” Cobb said, noting a minor crossing farther east. “This is a key contributor to connectivity; it really is going to be used as one of the primary connections north and south across the railroad tracks.”
In total, the project came out to $11,191,828 with the contract modification approved by council Monday. The $143,309 modification will pay for additional, unforeseen costs that were found on the tail end of the project, including reducing retainage and adding a spillway on the detention pond.
Before construction ever began on the overpass, the project encountered a number of obstacles. Problems arose during both the design and bid process, when the cost estimates for the project were too high.
“To say that this project is complex and somewhat difficult, I think, is an understatement. But certainly, it’s good to hear that the finish line is in sight,” Councilman Jeff White said.
School resource officers and budget reappropriations
The council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County School District 1 for school resource officers for the 2020-21 school year.
During contract negotiations, CPD Chief Brian Kozak said the department and LCSD1 came to an agreement where the district would pay 75% of the officers’ salary and benefits for the time they were at school. The agreement added an additional $80,000 to the police department’s budget, which Kozak said will be used to hire a crime analyst in the future.
Before, the district paid CPD a base salary for school resource officers, but going forward, it’ll be based on actual salary and benefits, given each officer's experience.
Councilman Dicky Shanor voiced some concerns about hiring additional city employees given the COVID-19 budget impacts, saying, “This may very well be a very important position going forward, but I think we need to stick to the policy we established in the budget footnote about not hiring any new employees, at least through the first half of the fiscal year, so we understand what what that financial outlook will be.”
Kozak agreed with that reasoning, noting that the position wouldn’t be of much help at the moment, since the jail isn’t accepting misdemeanor offenders with warrants due to COVID-19.
“We do not plan on hiring or filling that position. The reason is that we want to be very conservative with the budget in these uncertain times and really have that there for next budget year,” Kozak said.
That additional $80,000 was part of a larger fiscal year 2021 budget reappropriation approved by the council Monday night. From the reappropriation, the City Attorney's Office will receive an additional $20,000 to pay for public defenders. The original amount in the budget was determined to be too low after further analysis.
The Ice and Events Center also had a reappropriation for a little more than $4,000 for payroll in the original resolution, but an amendment proposed by Shanor removed that amount, because earlier this month, the council authorized an additional $100,000 to help with maintenance for the city’s recreation assets.
“We've held a pretty hard line on not spiking permanent payroll, and we just talked about that with the police department," Shanor said. "I think we need to stick firm on that again, at least through half the fiscal year, until we know more what our financial outlook is going to be.”
Councilman Pete Laybourn was the only no vote on the amendment and budget reappropriation. Mayor Marian Orr was not in attendance at the meeting.