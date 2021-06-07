CHEYENNE – Nearly 10,000 agriculture books have been donated to Wyoming elementary schools through the 17-year span of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee “Ag Books for Kids” program.
Contests are held each year associated with the book of the year to encourage students to learn even more about agriculture.
In 2021, county Farm Bureau Federations across the state donated 664 “Better Together … Digging It with Dairy & Beef, Building Healthy Bodies & Brains!” books by Rianna and Sheridan Chaney to Wyoming elementary schools as part of the program.
The students then had the opportunity to participate in a contest to show what they learned about agriculture. Contest winners include the following:
- Coloring Contest – Gianna Pavone, an outgoing first grader at Lusk Elementary in Niobrara County, state winner; Audrey, of Lincoln County, was the state runner-up.
- Poster Contest – Garret Jolley, of Park County, won the state poster contest. Runner-up was Violet Peterson of Park County.
- Marketing Ad Contest – Lusk Elementary fifth grader Veltie Mendoza won the marketing ad contest. Ann Trinh, of Park County, was the state runner-up.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. Visit www.wyfb.org.