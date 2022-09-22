Bryan Ciccone jail photo

Bryan R. Ciccone, in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – The case of a Cheyenne man facing an aggravated vehicular homicide charge has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, waived a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday, automatically sending the felony case from circuit court to district court. Ciccone has been accused of striking with his vehicle on Aug. 22 a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway.

