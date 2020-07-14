CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base has released more information about public access to the Wings Over Warren Airshow, which begins at 10 a.m. July 22.
There will be a variety of aerial demonstrations and appearances by military aircraft representing a wide range of Air Force capabilities.
The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required, but parking is limited to approximately 1,500 vehicles and will be first come, first served. The gate on Roundtop Road will be the only way to access airshow parking, even for those with DoD ID cards.
The gate will open at 7 a.m., and will close at 9:30 a.m., or when capacity is reached. Viewers are invited to come early, but do not arrive before 7 a.m. Traffic will not be permitted to back up at the gate prior to opening.
Viewing will be drive-in movie style, and airshow commentary will be broadcast on local radio stations. Attendees will be directed where to park and will need to stay in or directly around their vehicle. Each vehicle will have a space 15 feet wide to ensure social distancing. RVs and trailers are not permitted.
The show will last approximately two hours. There will be restrooms and handicap-accessible restrooms available. Guests are reminded to bring food and drinks for their enjoyment and be sure to fill up on gasoline before their arrival.
For more information on the airshow, access to base and what items are permitted and not permitted, visit warren.af.mil or the F.E. Warren Facebook page @FEWarrenAirForceBase and search for the “Wings Over Warren” event.