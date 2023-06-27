Future site of EUL development
{span}Riders avoid a large puddle at the former Cheyenne Frontier Days Park-n-Ride lot at Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road on July 26, 2018. The site is the future home of an enhanced use lease project that will provide low-cost housing to airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base and others in the community.{/span}

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — After 13 years of advocating and negotiating, a low-cost housing alternative for military members will be developed by Coldwell Bank outside of the F.E. Warren Air Force Base perimeter fence.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has been working with community partners on the project since its inception more than a decade ago and made the announcement Monday that their dedication had paid off. President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said developers expect to break ground on the Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) development at the start of next year.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

