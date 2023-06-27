{span}Riders avoid a large puddle at the former Cheyenne Frontier Days Park-n-Ride lot at Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road on July 26, 2018. The site is the future home of an enhanced use lease project that will provide low-cost housing to airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base and others in the community.{/span}
CHEYENNE — After 13 years of advocating and negotiating, a low-cost housing alternative for military members will be developed by Coldwell Bank outside of the F.E. Warren Air Force Base perimeter fence.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has been working with community partners on the project since its inception more than a decade ago and made the announcement Monday that their dedication had paid off. President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said developers expect to break ground on the Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) development at the start of next year.
It is a nearly 74-acre contiguous parcel close to the intersection of Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road, just west of Interstate 25, that will be leased out to the private sector for the benefit of the Air Force in the community. An emphasis will be placed on building one- and two-bedroom apartments for unaccompanied airmen and young professionals, with commercial development such as retailers or restaurants to cultivate a thriving community.
Steenbergen said phases will be implemented, but between 200 and 300 units will be built initially. If there is further demand, he said he expects they could utilize up to 1,200 units for airmen and potentially single-family housing, as well.
Steenbergen said he believes this will relieve pressure in Cheyenne when it comes to the housing crisis seen across the state and tackle one of the most important economic development priorities set by the Cheyenne Chamber.
“The way you solve the housing crisis in a capitalist society is you build more houses, and this will increase the total number of units that we have,” he said.
“Now, in addition to that, we’re losing millions and millions of dollars every year from uniformed personnel going to Colorado. So, not only is this going to help us with the housing problems, we have helped to reclaim some of those people that are currently leaving the community searching for housing in that price range.”
As well as the project being made possible by a lease agreement between the Air Force and Coldwell Bank developers under a non-federal acquisition real estate transaction, supporters such as the city of Cheyenne and Wyoming Business Council worked to secure state funds to help cover infrastructure costs.
“We recognize that F.E. Warren base is an important contributor to the economy, and the state as a whole,” said Wyoming Business Council Southeast Regional Director Heather Tupper. “One of the key components of this project is to develop housing, which is desperately needed for the community, but also to help the base serve their mission.”
Cheyenne requested a $3 million grant and $3.5 million loan to be used toward infrastructure such as water and sewer mains, road improvements or environmental studies for the EUL. Tupper said they utilized a Business Council program that is designed to help support economic development, and communities can apply for the funds specifically for publicly owned infrastructure.
The Wyoming Business Council recommended the project for approval, and it was signed off on by the State Loan and Investment Board in 2018.
This was during the time period that Balfour Beatty was the approved lessor for an estimated $96.5 million project on the property, but the lease negotiations between the Air Force and the company failed. Steenbergen said it was among the reasons for a delay in the development, and they had to convince the Air Force to release the property in October. He said they’re back on track and very pleased to have picked a local developer.
“It’s a really good project for Cheyenne that can really provide a neat feature on the west side of the community,” he said. “And we’re gonna work hard for it to meet that reality.”
Another stakeholder in Cheyenne who congratulated all the community partners who have invested a decade of work into the project was Brenda Birkle. She heads the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force, which was established to “assess the current and projected future landscape of housing affordability in the city and evaluate current programs and initiatives to produce new affordable housing and preserve existing ones.”
Birkle didn’t work on finalizing the EUL development, but she said she was thrilled to see it come to fruition as they look for housing solutions in Cheyenne.
She said it will increase housing stock while also having significant implications for the military mission. She said for many years, service members have been commuting from other parts of the state and Colorado, and even when there was housing on the military base in the 1980s, there wasn’t enough.
She said they will now be able to respond and carry out the mission while enjoying a quality of life close to their service base.
Birkle views the EUL as essentially a land trust for public or private benefit, because the military is only charging a lease fee to use the land and isn’t requiring a full purchase by the developer.
“A land trust ensures permanent affordability,” she said. “It means that the subsidy that goes to create the affordability in the first place never goes away. It stays with the land.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.