Sentinel missile silo illustration

The Air Force plans to also modernize the Minuteman-era silos and control centers as part of the upgrade to the Sentinel. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman.

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding two town hall meetings in Wyoming and Nebraska on Jan. 24 and 25.

The intent of these meetings is to inform the local public and landowners about upcoming real estate acquisitions planned in their areas.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus