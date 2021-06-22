CHEYENNE – The schedule for the Airport Fountain – located at the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and Warren Avenue – has been set for this summer.
The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board has been working to restore this historic structure, and is hoping to begin the last phase of the restoration by the end of this year.
The fountain will be turned on from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the rest of the summer. It will also be running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July and Cheyenne Day, July 28.
For more information, call 307-637-6307, email scrowley@cheyennecity.org or visit www.cheyennecity.org/chpb.