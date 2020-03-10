CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Regional Airport is preparing for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in Wyoming.
The deadly flu-like virus hasn’t landed in Wyoming yet, but as neighboring Colorado and Nebraska contend with multiple active cases, the airport in Cheyenne is trying to stock up on the disinfectants capable of killing the virus in the event that it does infect Wyomingites.
“We’re working with our (contracted) janitorial company to obtain medical grade supplies,” said Tim Barth, the airport’s director of aviation. Those products will be used to disinfect “high touch” areas at the airport, like handrails, buttons and restroom doors, with an emphasis where travelers arrive and depart.
Barth added, however, that because of the nationwide panic over the virus, some of those products are “flying off the shelves faster than you could imagine. … We think it will probably be a couple of weeks before we’re fully stocked.”
For now, Barth said the airport is simply joining other local public officials preparing for the possibility of an outbreak, which includes educating people about proper hygiene.
“Because the airport moves a lot of people, we’re hoping people take the common sense approach while traveling,” he said. “People could be infected with the virus, not even show symptoms of it and infect someone else. We want to make sure that we have all the precautions in place, and that we are prepared if this crisis elevates.”
Barth is recommending travelers take the following precautions:
Wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
Avoid contact with people who are sick and stay home when sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid nonessential travel to China, South Korea, Italy and other hard hit areas.
Check-in with your airline if you have questions about your travel itinerary.
While not protective against novel coronavirus, public health officials also recommend the influenza vaccine.
Air travel to and from affected areas in China and Italy has aided in the spread of COVID-19, which is a strain of the coronavirus that first surfaced months ago in Wuhan, China. It is a respiratory virus that has symptoms similar to the common cold, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after viral exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Travel recommendations and restrictions are also important to help prevent the spread of illness,” Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, said in a news release Monday.
The CDC has recommended no nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and no travel on cruise ships. Entry to the United States from China and Iran is also restricted.
As of Monday evening, the Associated Press reported 26 total deaths in the U.S. and around 600 total cases, none of which originated in Wyoming.
According to Harrist, that’s likely to change.
“We believe it’s likely the disease will spread to this state at some point, but do not yet know how widespread the illness will be over time after it does arrive,” Harrist said. “In Wyoming, travelers to certain locations with high numbers of reported cases and close contacts of ill people are at the highest risk.”
For now, local officials are attempting to carry on with business as usual, while also heeding Harrist’s and other health officials’ warnings.
“What we don’t want is to curb visitation, but we also want to keep everybody safe, so we’re following the same protocols everyone else is,” said Domenic Bravo, chief executive officer of Visit Cheyenne. Bravo admits he’s no expert, but speculates that Wyoming’s “sparsely populated communities and different temperatures” have allowed the state to so far escape an outbreak.
The state has not entirely avoided intersection with the virus, however, as it was recently discovered that members of the Wyoming state Legislature attended an out-of-state event Feb. 29 in which an individual who was later diagnosed with the virus was in attendance.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office issued a news release Monday stating it does not appear that individual had contact with any of the Wyoming state legislators who attended, but that he’s urging everyone to approach the virus with realism.
“As COVID-19 becomes more widespread, it is likely that many of us will eventually cross paths with someone with symptoms of the disease and people who are later diagnosed,” Gordon said in the news release.
“We should continue to follow recommendations from health care professionals, including regular hand washing, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when sick.”