CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk’s Office has posted six contribution and expenditure reports from groups promoting propositions on Tuesday's sixth-penny sales tax ballot.
The largest expenditure of the bunch was reported by the the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, which spent $80,100 on advertising for the upcoming vote. The Airport Board has interest in two propositions, in particular.
Proposition 14 would allocate $2.25 million from the city toward a minimum revenue guarantee to the airline offering commercial air service from the local airport. Currently, that is SkyWest Airlines, operating as a United Express carrier. After a delay caused by runway reconstruction this summer, twice-daily service to Denver International Airport resumes Monday.
Proposition 6, which totals more than $13.5 million, would allocate about $823,000 to Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne for an additional parking lot for the airport.
Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team, emphasized that air service in and out of Cheyenne has been a “game changer” over the last three years.
She cited residents' desire to have more convenient transportation for the city as a source of optimism toward the potential results of Tuesday's vote.
“They made the choice by saying ‘I don't want to go to Denver,’” Volk said. “The people have spoken in the last three years, and so I hope they'll continue to speak, looking at how important a minimum revenue guarantee is for a community our size.”
Volk and CRAFT also contributed almost $1,600 in advertisements. The money was donated entirely by Volk and Todd Dereemer, according to the report.
The Cheyenne Housing Authority reported an expenditure of nearly $46,000 on advertising in favor of Proposition 9, which would allocate more than $10.1 million to Laramie County for the construction of a new Laramie County Senior Activity Center.
Cheyenne PAC, with help from individuals and in-kind contributions from the Cheyenne Firefighters Public Relations Committee, reported an expenditure of a little over $19,000 toward advertising.
They have interest in both Propositions 1 and 3. Proposition 1 would allocate $15.7 million to the city of Cheyenne to relocate and replace Fire Station No. 3 and 5, and construct a third all-new fire station. Proposition 3 would allocate $4.2 million to the city for a Fire Truck Fleet Replacement Project, as well as $2.7 million to Fire District 2 for Happy Jack Road Fire Station and $1.5 million to Fire District 3 for Albin Fire Station.
The Greenway Political Action Committee reported an expenditure of almost $1,200 for advertising. Under Proposition 7, the city would receive $2.5 million to maintain the Cheyenne Greenway System, and under Proposition 8, the city would receive $3.5 million to fund expansion of the greenway.
The last disclosure form was filed late by the Concerned Citizens of Burns. It shows two contributions totaling $649, but lists no expenditures.
The sixth-penny sales tax election takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at seven vote centers across Laramie County. Early voting wraps up Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., and absentee ballots must be received by the clerk's office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information on these disclosure reports and the sixth-penny election, visit elections.laramiecountyclerk.com.