LARAMIE – Albany County’s WIC clinic is the recipient of the Elite Breastfeeding Award of Excellence, via the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. The award is part of the World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA is awarding 101 awards across the country: 90 Gold, 10 Premiere, and one Elite - which goes to Albany County.
“Albany County is receiving the highest award in the country, and they have been working for several years to meet the criteria for this award,” said Cheryl Kennedy, regional administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition office in Denver. “We are so impressed by the work they have done to promote breastfeeding and are thrilled to present this award to them.”
Two factors distinguished Albany County: its high breastfeeding rates and community partnerships.
At the time of application, 43 percent of the women in the Albany County WIC progam were exclusively breastfeeding, not taking any formula from the program.
Every employee on the Albany County Clinic team is also a member of the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition outside of work hours to promote and support breastfeeding extending out at the community level.
Albany County WIC has a total of 385 participants enrolled in the program, with 77 working with the breastfeeding peer counselor.