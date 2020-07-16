LARAMIE – Two wildfires were largely contained on Wednesday, just a week after they first started burning hundreds of acres in northern rural Albany County.
The first of the two, the Clemons Fire, located about 40 miles northeast of Laramie in Sybille Canyon along Wyoming Highway 34, started around 6 p.m. July 8. It burned 286 acres before responders halted the fire’s spread last week.
The fire was 100% contained as of Wednesday morning.
Melissa Mokry of the Wyoming State Forestry Division said supervision of the fire was transferred back to the Albany County fire warden for any further processing.
The second, the Cabin Fire, started around 5 p.m. Saturday about 20 miles north of the Clemons Fire. As of Wednesday, the spread of the fire had been halted at 248 acres, and the fire was 75% contained.
“They’re going to continue to monitor the area, do some rehab, and make sure there are no hot spots,” Mokry said.
No major changes were expected to the status of the Cabin Fire on Wednesday, Mokry said, aside from possibly increasing the percentage of containment.
Mokry said she was not aware of any structures that were damaged nor any personnel on the scenes that were hurt during the course of either fire.
The causes of the fires remain unknown.