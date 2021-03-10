ST. LOUIS – The National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
Whether entrants set a national record or strive to beat their personal best, every NCYC participant contributes to the body of agronomic research. This valuable information helps farmers feed and fuel the world while preserving natural resources for Americans in rural and urban areas alike.
Lee Michael Peterson of Albin placed first in the state in the No‐Till, Non‐Irrigated Class with a yield of 68.4928 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P8989AM.
Peterson was one of 506 state winners nationwide. The 2020 contest participation included 7,800 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states. Their average yield was more than 346 bushels per acre, nearly twice the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre. And while there is no overall contest winner, yields from first-, second- and third-place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at 476.9052 bushels per acre.
Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following: Average planting population for the national winners was 38,425 seeds per acre, compared to 34,163 for all entrants. National winners applied an average of 277.9525 pounds of nitrogen, 92.5185 pounds of phosphorus and 108.7837 pounds of potassium per acre. Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.88 pounds for the national winners and 0.84 pounds for all entrants. 23 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 19 percent of all entrants. 15 percent of national winners applied manure, the same percentage of all entrants.