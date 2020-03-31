CHEYENNE – Many local Alcoholics Anonymous groups have had to close their doors for face-to-face meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is a local hotline number that people seeking help for a drinking problem can call.
The Cheyenne number is 307-632-7706. It is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by members of our local community.
Many groups have turned to daily or weekly teleconference calls. Callers can remain anonymous. Other groups are using Zoom services or private Facebook chatrooms.
Telephone meetings also are available seven days a week at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. To access these meetings, call 425-436-6355 and use PIN 418279#.
For more information, go online to www.area76aawyoming.org.