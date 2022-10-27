Affie Ellis on the Senate floor

Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, listens during the morning Senate session in October 2021 at the state Capitol. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

Acknowledgement of the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming has created momentum for a new alert system for at-risk missing adults.

The tool being pursued, called the Ashanti alert system, would not necessarily require a change in statute to implement. Nevertheless, the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations voted 4-1 last week to advance a bill to integrate federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies under a common Amber-alert like system. Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who co-chairs the committee, said she favors putting the missing adult alert system in statute so that it has the force of law and cannot be ignored.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus