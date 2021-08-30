...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants,
including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory
health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health
impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should
avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF
SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN THE
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds of 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts around
25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent during the afternoon.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health issued a health warning Monday about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, in Sloans Lake.
The lake is located in Lions Park, near the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. It is only used for recreational (not including swimming) and irrigation purposes, and is not a part of Cheyenne's drinking water supply.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is working to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water monitoring and any necessary treatment.
Blue-green algae forms harmful blooms in slow-moving water during late summer months, when the water temperature increases. The blooms are considered harmful to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife due to the production of toxins and irritants in them.
Although cyanobacteria it is called a bloom, it may appear as green water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats or spilled paint on the water surface. It may also be attached to rocks, sediment or plants at the bottom of the lake.
During this time, the BOPU is asking residents to follow these recommendations for their safety:
Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of a bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria may be dense and form a residue.
Do not ingest water where a bloom may be present. Boiling, using filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
Avoid any water spray-off where a bloom may be present.
Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact with a bloom.
If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
Seek medical attention or a veterinarian if a person or animal is experiencing adverse health effects after exposure to a cyanobacterial bloom. Young children, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems and animals are especially at risk.