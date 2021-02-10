CHEYENNE – The All-City Children’s Chorus will be starting a third grade choir this season. This choir is open to all singers in the third grade, but will be limited to 30 participants due to COVID-19 restrictions.
There are no auditions for this choir. It will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a $50 fee.
The third grade choir will rehearse from 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays during the month of April and then will perform during the ACCC Concert on May 2, along with the concert and lyric choirs.
Anyone who is interested in participating must fill out the information on the flier at www.cheyenneaccc.com and mail it in with the $50 fee. Contact ACCC Executive Director Mary Ann Fritz at maryann.fritz@laramie1.org with questions.