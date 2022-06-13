...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including areas roughly along
and east of a line from the Snowy Range to Glendo. This includes but
is not limited to the cities of Laramie, Cheyenne, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Arizona Wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes but is not limited to Cheyenne, Wheatland,
Glendo, Douglas, Laramie, Shirley Basin, Muddy Gap, and Rawlins.
* WHEN...9 AM MDT until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
High water levels in the Lamar River eroding the Northeast Entrance Road at Yellowstone National Park. Courtesy photo
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – All entrances to Yellowstone are closed due to record levels of flooding, the park announced late Monday morning.
While it is typical at this time of year for snowmelt to fill rivers and other bodies of water in and around the park, rain on Sunday caused higher than usual flooding, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist. More precipitation is possible for later Monday and on Tuesday, the NWS weather expert, Jason Straub, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone early Monday afternoon. Later in the week, things should clear up, he added.
Yellowstone said it is not allowing any inbound visitor traffic "until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities." This applies to people even if they already have lodging or camping reservations.
The closure announcement cited heavy flooding, rockslides and "extremely hazardous conditions." It said power is out in "multiple locations."
A later update said the community of Gardiner was "isolated," in the words of Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly. He went on to say that "we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas."
In yet another further update, the park said that the closure will last till Wednesday, "at a minimum."
"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues," Sholly said in a statement. "Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners."
Speaking from the NWS office in Riverton, Straub said that a water gauge being closely watched is on the Lamar River near Tower Falls, which is near the northeast corner of Yellowstone. Monday morning, the gauge measured 16.7 feet, breaking the past record by about 4 1/2 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet, according to Straub.