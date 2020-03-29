CHEYENNE – Starting on April 1, all trash and recycling material must be inside residential trash or recycling bins to limit driver exposure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s yard waste program is scheduled to start April 6, according to a news release from the Public Works department.
Residents will not see a change in their weekly service collection day, but additional bags or special pick-up items will not be collected until further notice.
This will protect the drivers so the city can ensure ongoing waste collection services, according to the release.
Remember the following requirements:
Please bag all trash contents and tie securely.
Items in the recycle bin should still be loose in the bin.
Residents who would like a larger trash bin or an additional trash bin, should contact the sanitation department at 307-637-6440.