CHEYENNE – The teen accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark will continue his trial in Laramie County District Court, according to court documents filed earlier this month.
Johnny Munoz, 17, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after an alleged altercation at Lincoln Park on April 30. In June, lawyers for Munoz filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court, making the judgements and proceedings private. On Aug. 10, a judge ruled that Munoz's case would remain in district court, and that he will be tried as an adult.
Munoz was one of four passengers in a black SUV that was driven by alleged co-conspirator Julian Espinoza, 16, who was charged with felony conspiracy to commit and aiding and abetting first-degree murder earlier this year.
Twin brothers, Jalen and Santana Trujillo, 19, were also allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident, reports from Cheyenne Police Department said. They have both been charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (not a relative).
District Judge Steven K. Sharpe, who denied Munoz's motion to transfer, said in court documents that he should be charged in the same court as his co-defendants.
"If this court were to transfer (Munoz's) case to juvenile court, his case would be handled in a separate court than that of his co-defendants," court documents denying the transfer read. "... The desirability of trial and disposition of the offense in one court requires that this court weigh this factor in favor of the state and against the transfer."
In his filing denying the transfer, Sharpe listed seven factors under the Wyoming Juvenile Justice Act that can permit a minor age 14 or older to be tried as an adult.
The considerations the court weighs are: the severity of the alleged offense and protecting the community; any alleged violence or premeditation to commit violence; damage to person or property; the "desirability of trial and disposition of the entire offense in one court when the ... associates in the alleged offense are adults;" maturity of the alleged offender; previous criminal history and the likelihood of rehabilitation.
All but one of these factors weighed in favor of the state, the judge ruled. The only factor that weighed in favor of Munoz was the matter of his previous interactions with law enforcement.
"It is clear from the record that while (Munoz) was engaged in several school fights," the motion to deny read. "... there is no evidence that any of those incidents resulted in law enforcement contact. ... Because the defendant has yet to receive services, this factor weighs in favor of transfer to juvenile court."
The Trujillo brothers will stand trial together in circuit court in November. Espinoza will also stand trial at a later date. All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.