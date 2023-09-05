CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne resident who was arrested in connection with a fire at a storage unit earlier this summer, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to an arson charge Tuesday afternoon.
Bela Kalfman, 72, was arrested in late July after authorities were called to Security Storage on Missile Drive. He was charged with one count of third-degree arson, according to a booking sheet from July 27.
Kalfman was permitted to appear virtually at Tuesday’s hearing, appearing from an undisclosed location outside the Laramie County jail.
Francis McVay, Kalfman’s attorney, told District Judge Thomas Campbell that he would file for an order for a psychiatric evaluation. Campbell said that he would not set any more court dates for Kalfman’s case until his fitness to stand trial was determined.
Cheyenne Police Department officers reported hearing a two large explosions and a detective who responded to the scene could observe the pillar of smoke from Interstate 25.
Kalfman was found and apprehended nearby. According to court documents, he told police he started the fire because “voices” told him to do so. He claimed a storage unit at the facility, which was his own, contained several accelerants, including propane.
After being taken into custody, he told CPD that someone was watching him before he set fire to his unit.
He later told a detective he was “sorry for his actions.”
According to court filings, Kalfman “did unlawfully and intentionally start a fire or cause an explosion and intentionally, recklessly or with criminal negligence destroy or damage any property of another which has a value of ($200) or more.”
If he is fit to stand trial, Kalfman could face up to five years of incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.