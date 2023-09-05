CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne resident who was arrested in connection with a fire at a storage unit earlier this summer, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to an arson charge Tuesday afternoon.

Bela Kalfman, 72, was arrested in late July after authorities were called to Security Storage on Missile Drive. He was charged with one count of third-degree arson, according to a booking sheet from July 27.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus