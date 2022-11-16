...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create very low visibilities. Hikers, hunters and
snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred, left, was sworn in Oct. 3 by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox in the Wyoming Capitol. In this photo, Allred, center, also appears with Gov. Mark Gordon, who appointed Allred following the resignation of former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan in September. Gabriella Allred/courtesy photo
CHEYENNE – After the Wyoming State Canvassing Board voted to certify the state's election results Wednesday, Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred publicly praised his office's employees and county clerks for ensuring a well-ordered election.
"When I came into this office, I said there was two main objectives. One is that our general election went off without a hitch, and smoothly – I do believe that we accomplished that, and I'm pretty proud of that, even though that's not due to me," Allred said. "And I just want to publicly say that our office has got some of the best, most incredible people in state government."
Allred made news in October for asking Wyoming county clerks in a letter to remove absentee ballot drop boxes, citing "concern" about their use.
“I know this concern is not new to you, and I’ve been apprised that only seven counties are currently using them in this general election,” Allred wrote at the time. “I’m mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported with the use of the drop boxes in Wyoming, but that does not alleviate the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means.”
Clerks did not discontinue drop box use in any county.
Allred was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon in late September after former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan left the position to become a district court judge in Goshen County. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, will fill the seat in January, following his uncontested win in the general election.
On Wednesday, Allred complimented the work of state election officials on election night, and he criticized other states in the U.S. that "still don't have results posted" a week later.
"To me, that's absolutely unacceptable," he said.
The secretary of state also praised county clerks. He said the last county report was received at around 12:15 a.m. on the morning after the election.
"I'm really proud of the fact that our state beats every other state in the Union, as far as that," he said. "So, to our county clerks and to the staff at the secretary's office, you guys deserve all the kudos. You've worked hard, and I'm very proud of what came out of this election."
Just before Allred spoke, Gordon commended his appointee "for stepping into the office and conducting this election well."
"I know it wasn't an easy effort, and I know it took time from your job," the governor said. "That's what people in Wyoming do – when they need to, they step up."
Members of the state canvassing board – Allred, Gordon, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier – voted unanimously to certify the results, which makes them official.
The board met Wednesday morning in the Capitol auditorium. The meeting was livestreamed and open to the public.