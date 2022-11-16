Karl Allred with Kate Fox and Mark Gordon

Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred, left, was sworn in Oct. 3 by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox in the Wyoming Capitol. In this photo, Allred, center, also appears with Gov. Mark Gordon, who appointed Allred following the resignation of former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan in September. Gabriella Allred/courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – After the Wyoming State Canvassing Board voted to certify the state's election results Wednesday, Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred publicly praised his office's employees and county clerks for ensuring a well-ordered election.

"When I came into this office, I said there was two main objectives. One is that our general election went off without a hitch, and smoothly – I do believe that we accomplished that, and I'm pretty proud of that, even though that's not due to me," Allred said. "And I just want to publicly say that our office has got some of the best, most incredible people in state government."


Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

