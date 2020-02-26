CHEYENNE – Nathan Graves was an award-winning rodeo bareback horse rider in high school, college and the pro ranks, as well as a fifth-generation rancher. But at age 35, he was diagnosis with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease.
Now, his cowboy friends are spreading the word to raise money for Graves to receive an out-of-country medical treatment for the disease.
Wade Sankey, partner at Sankey Pro Rodeo and longtime friend of Graves, has organized a fundraising effort called “Spur Out ALS.” In addition to raising money through crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, a cowboy angle to the successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has been launched called a Spur Bath.
If you buy a hoodie on the Sankey website, with 100% of proceeds going to the fundraiser, you can challenge friends and rodeo celebrities to have an entire skid steer bucket of ice water dumped on them.
Those accepting the challenge to receive the Spur Bath are well known rodeo cowboys Shane Proctor, Wade Sankey, Matt Sharping, Ike Sankey, Rocky Yasko, Cody Yates and Ryan Sankey.
“Spur Out ALS” notes that you don’t have to be a rodeo person to be a part of the cure. All are welcome.
Moved by the outpouring of support, Graves said, “I’m so touched how my rodeo family has come together. We are very appreciative and look with hope to the future.”
Graves and his wife, Tori, recently had a baby boy and live in Wyoming.
For more information for the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/spur-out-als-nathan-graves-family. For more information on the Spur Bath and Spur Out ALS, visit sankeyprorodeo.com/shop/spuroutalssweatshirt/.