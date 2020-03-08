CHEYENNE – Laramie County residents are invited to take part in a community forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias Wednesday afternoon.
The forum will provide an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
“We understand the importance of Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services in Laramie County,” Janet Lewis, executive director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a news release. “Community forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country, where families are invited to come together with association staff to learn about this disease, which kills more Americans than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. We want to explore needs in Laramie County and ask the community to help us in developing and providing programs and services.”
Lewis also noted that the Wyoming Chapter is a young organization, with just three staff members covering the entire state of Wyoming.
The meeting will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd., in the basement of the Buffalo Building. Coffee, water and cookies will be provided.
To register, call 307-287-6569 and leave a message.