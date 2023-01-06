CHEYENNE – With 2023 officially underway, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging everyone to schedule their annual memory screening appointments today.

AFA offers free, confidential memory screenings through a secure virtual format every weekday, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites—appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website at https://alzfdn.org/memory-screening-2/virtual-memory-screenings/.

