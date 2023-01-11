Amazon delivery driver

A driver unloads an Amazon Prime delivery van in downtown Portland, Ore., on Sept. 13, 2019.

 Tada Images via Shutterstock

CHEYENNE — Following disruption to Cheyenne’s postal delivery over the New Year's holiday, an Amazon representative has told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the multinational giant is delivering most of its own packages in Wyoming.

“We continue to deliver to the Cheyenne, Wyoming, community and the surrounding areas through our own delivery network, and with the support of third-party delivery carrier partners,” Amazon spokeswoman Simone Griffin said in an email early Wednesday morning. “The claim that we are no longer delivering to Cheyenne until May is false. We will continue to balance capacity across our network, when needed, to deliver for customers in the area.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

