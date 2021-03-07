CHEYENNE – The latest victim to the COVID-19 pandemic is AMC Classic Frontier 9 at Frontier Mall.
The movie theater, which shut its doors in mid-March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now permanently closed. AMC corporate representatives did not respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on the company’s website dated June 18, 2020, about theater reopenings, the company stated “... essentially all of our U.S. theatres should reopen by the end of July.”
Frontier 9 never reopened, and when you search for the theater online at amctheatres.com, a webpage says “AMC CLASSIC Frontier 9 Has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at another AMC Theatre.”
That leaves Capitol City Stadium Cinemas (aka Capitol 12) the only year-round movie theater left in Cheyenne.
According to operator Hamilton Byrd, The Chinook Drive-In Theater at Terry Bison Ranch plans to fully reopen this summer exclusively as a concert venue Friday-Sunday, with movies showing on days that concerts aren’t scheduled.