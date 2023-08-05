CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives speaker series will feature “Amelia Earhart in Wyoming” presented by independent researcher Dave Marcum at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This event will be held in person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. For those not able to attend in person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/archives-earhart. This event is free and open to the public.
Famous aviator Amelia Earhart made multiple trips to Wyoming in the 1920s and 1930s. She adored Wyoming so much that she wanted to make it her summer home and began to build a log cabin near the Kirwin area in the mid-1930s. This presentation will review the little-known and forgotten aspects of Earhart’s many visits to the state. Virtual and in-person attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the presenter.
Marcum is retired from careers in the United States Air Force and 30 years as a political science instructor at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. Marcum’s extensive research has led to two articles published in the Annals of Wyoming on Wyoming’s aviation history. He dedicates his writings and talks to Mel Duncan, flight engineer, historian and former colleague of Marcum’s who died in 2007.
The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include special guest speaker Sam Mihara talking about his life at Heart Mountain during World War II on Sept. 15 and a panel of four Tom Horn experts on Oct. 12.
