20170639_AmeiliaEarhartFamous.jpg

Renowned, but ill-fated pilot Amelia Earhart stopped in Cheyenne a couple of times in the 1930s. 

 Wyoming State Archives/courtesy

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives speaker series will feature “Amelia Earhart in Wyoming” presented by independent researcher Dave Marcum at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This event will be held in person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. For those not able to attend in person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/archives-earhart. This event is free and open to the public.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus